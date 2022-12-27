The Falcons signed Ratkovich (knee) to their practice squad Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ratkovich tore his ACL in a private workout with the Packers ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft and ultimately went unselected. He worked out for the Bears at the end of November, but he's finally landed an NFL contract with the Falcons at the end of December, which suggests he's put the knee injury behind him. During his final campaign at Northern Illinois, Ratkovich rushed 98 times for 448 yards and 12 touchdowns.