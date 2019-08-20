Clinton McDonald: Works out for Cardinals
McDonald worked out for the Cardinals but did not agree to terms on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 32-year-old spent last season with the Raiders, recording 31 tackles (19 solo) and two sacks across 15 games. Although the Cardinals may have not been the right fit, the defensive tackle has made it known that he wants to continue his career somewhere in the league.
