Clive Walford: Released by Oakland
The Raiders are releasing Walford (concussion, neck), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A 2015 third-round pick, Walford caught 61 of 103 targets for 688 yards and six scores over his first two seasons, but then had just nine receptions in 13 games last year before landing on injured reserve due to a concussion. The transaction suggests he passed a physical, and he should find an opportunity to compete for a backup job elsewhere. Jared Cook is locked in as the top tight end in Oakland.
