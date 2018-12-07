The Colts waived Walford on Friday.

Walford was waived to make room for rookie wideout Daurice Fountain on the 53-man roster. The fourth-year tight end was signed by the Colts as a free agent Nov. 28, but was not active for a single game with the team. Walford will now be subjected to league waivers, and be free to search for a depth role if he goes unclaimed.

