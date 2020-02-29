Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Checks the box at combine
Edwards-Helaire (5-7, 207) ran an official 40-yard dash time of 4.60 seconds at the combine Friday, adding a 39.5-inch vertical jump and 123-inch broad jump.
We're conditioned to look for 4.3s and 4.4s from everyone who runs the 40, but a 4.60-second time is definitely good enough for Edwards-Helaire, whose playing style has more to do with quick, low running rather than straight-line races. With an advanced skill set that projects well on both early and passing downs, Edwards-Helaire has legitimate workhorse upside in the NFL. There's a chance he's the first running back off the board, and his worst-case scenario is probably a landing spot in the third round.
