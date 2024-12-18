The Saints signed Edwards-Helaire to the practice squad Wednesday.

Alvin Kamara came out of this past Sunday's loss to the Commanders with an adductor injury, which is clouding his availability for a Week 16 road matchup with the Packers. If Kamara needs to cede reps to others Monday, Kendre Miller likely would get the first chance to handle early-down work, but Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims, practice-squad member Xazavian Valladay and now Edwards-Helaire would be candidates for work on game days.