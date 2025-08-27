default-cbs-image
Kansas City signed Edwards-Helaire to the practice squad Wednesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Edwards-Helaire spent the offseason competing for a depth role with New Orleans, where he suited up for two regular-season games in 2024, but after being cut Tuesday he now rejoins the team that selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He'll provide backfield depth for Kansas City.

