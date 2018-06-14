Hamilton will be waived by the Cardinals to make room for Greg Little, who signed with the Cardinals on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Cardinals claimed Hamilton off of waivers in late March, Hamilton seemed like an option to make some noise among a lackluster wide receiver group. His showing in minicamp must not have impressed the Arizona brass enough, however, as he's now set to hit the open market if unclaimed through waivers.

