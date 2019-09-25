McElroy (undisclosed) tried out for the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McElroy was recently released with an injury settlement from the Cowboys due to an undisclosed injury, but as evidenced by this news, has shaken off the injury. Now appearing healthy, the 26-year-old will hope to latch on for a depth role elsewhere around the league.

