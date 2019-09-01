Core was claimed by the Giants on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Core finds himself on the Giants' active roster after being waived by the Bengals on Saturday. In limited action for the Bengals in 2018 he recorded 13 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown across 13 games. With the Giants he'll figure to operate as a depth receiver and special teams player.

