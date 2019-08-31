Cody Core: Let go by Cincinnati
Core was cut by the Bengals on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The fact that Core was let go comes as a bit of a surprise, considering he accumulated 30 catches for 360 yards and one touchdown over the past three seasons. Core could find himself on another roster elsewhere before too long, especially when you consider his impact on special teams (189 snaps last season).
