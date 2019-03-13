The Patriots declined to tender Hollister a contract for 2019, making him an unrestricted free agent, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.

Hollister underwent back surgery last summer and subsequently sat out the entire 2018 season. Since going undrafted out of Arkansas in 2017, the wideout has spent time on New England's practice squad but has yet to make an NFL regular-season appearance.

