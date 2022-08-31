The Titans cut Hollister on Tuesday.
Hollister appeared in 10 games with the Titans over the last three seasons and secured seven of 10 targets for 58 yards. However, he was unable to land a spot on the team's 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 season.
