The Titans placed Hollister on waivers Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Hollister geared up for the season opener against Denver and logged four offensive snaps, but he didn't garner a target. The Titans have five wide receivers rostered, however, so letting Hollister go doesn't affect too much of their offensive dynamic. They'll look to retain him on the practice squad.
