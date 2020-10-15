Hollister reverted back to the Titans' practice squad Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction page.
With both Corey Davis and Adam Humpries on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team enlisted the help of Hollister via the practice squad for Tuesday's game. In the win over the Bills, the Arkansas product suited up in 27 of 66 offensive snaps, while chipping in one catch for 12 yards. Hollister will look to get another shot on a 53-man roster in Tennessee or elsewhere should injuries or illness occur.