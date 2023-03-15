Hollister (neck) is set to be non-tendered by the Titans and will become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire reports.

Hollister will be free to sign wherever he'd like this offseason after the Titans elected to let him test the open market. The wide receiver suffered a neck injury in early December and finished the 2022 campaign on injured reserve, but prior to getting hurt, he caught three passes for 54 yards over 11 games while splitting time between the offensive and special teams units. The 29-year-old will look to carve out a larger offensive role wherever he ends up next.