Hollister (undisclosed) was waived off the Patriots' non-football injury list, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.

If Hollister clears waivers, he'll revert back to the non-football injury list and need an injury settlement before he can find another team. He played college football at Arkansas, where he posted 27 receptions, 342 yards and one touchdown in three years. The 24-year-old was unemployed for the 2017 season, though, and he'll be a long shot to make an NFL roster again.

