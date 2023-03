The Titans plan to non-tender Hollister (neck) on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports.

The wide receiver suffered a neck injury in early December and finished the 2022 campaign on injured reserve, but prior to getting hurt, he caught three passes for 54 yards over 11 games while splitting time between offense and special teams. No matter where he continues his career next, the 29-year-old will likely have to battle for a depth role at receiver.