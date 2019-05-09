Kessler was released by the Jaguars on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jacksonville sent a late-round draft pick to acquire Kessler from Cleveland last summer, but the USC product was arguably the worst quarterback in the league during his four starts over Blake Bortles from Week 13 to Week 17. While the 26-year-old, who's entering his fourth pro season, could still have a market for his services, no team is likely to bring him in to compete for a starting job.

More News
Our Latest Stories