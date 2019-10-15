Kessler was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Kessler signed with the Pats in the latter stages of September to provide additional quarterback depth, but the team now feels good enough to roll with just Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham. Kessler signed with the Eagles in May shortly after being let go by the Jaguars, but he didn't make the team's initial 53-man roster.