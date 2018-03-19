Cody Latimer: Joining Giants

Latimer is signing a contract with the Giants, per his twitter account.

A 2014 second-round pick, Latimer caught 35 of 61 targets for 445 yards (7.3 YPT and three scores in 45 games for the Broncos, but he at least was a useful contributor on special teams, which could be the key to earning a roster spot in New York. His best-case scenario is the opportunity to be part of a competition for the No. 3/4 receiver jobs.