Cody Latimer: Testing free-agent market
Latimer will test the free-agent market after the Broncos allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The Broncos selected Latimer in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft in an attempt to go all-in on a then-Peyton-Manning-led offense, which also featured Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Julius Thomas (foot) at that time. However, the Indiana product never came close to living up to his pedigree, totaling just 16 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown over his first three seasons while presumably never getting cut because of his willingness to play on special teams. It will be interesting to see if another organization saw enough in him at any point to give him another shot as a receiver.
More News
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...