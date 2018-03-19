Cody Latimer: Testing free-agent market

Latimer will test the free-agent market after the Broncos allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The Broncos selected Latimer in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft in an attempt to go all-in on a then-Peyton-Manning-led offense, which also featured Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Julius Thomas (foot) at that time. However, the Indiana product never came close to living up to his pedigree, totaling just 16 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown over his first three seasons while presumably never getting cut because of his willingness to play on special teams. It will be interesting to see if another organization saw enough in him at any point to give him another shot as a receiver.