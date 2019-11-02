Parkey was released by the Titans on Saturday.

Ryan Succop (knee) was activated off injured reserve, prompting the release of Parkey. The 27-year-old was nearly perfect in his three starts following the release of the incumbent kicker, Cairo Santos, converting on all three of his field-goal attempts and five of his six extra-point attempts through Weeks 6-8. Parkey, who might be forever synonymous with the "double doink" following last year's playoff loss with the Bears, might have done enough with Tennessee to erase the bad memories long enough to find another job.

