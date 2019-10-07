Parkey is expected to sign a contract with the Titans, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Parkey is in line to replace Cairo Santos, who the Titans cut Monday, on the active roster. If Parkey indeed lands in Tennessee this week, he'll serve as the team's interim kicker at least until Week 8, when Ryan Succop (knee) is eligible to return to the field.

