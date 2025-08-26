Schrader was waived by the Rams on Tuesday.

The second-year running back entered training camp competing for a depth spot in the Rams' backfield. He logged 140 total yards of offense through the first two preseason games but ended on a whimper in the Rams' final exhibition contest against the Rams on Saturday, when he turned nine carries into just 13 yards while failing to log a catch. The Rams have opted to go with three running backs on the main roster in Blake Corum, Jarquez Hunter and starter Kyren Williams, but Schrader could stay in Los Angeles as a member of the Rams' practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.