The Chiefs are expected to sign Thompson as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson played a total of five years with Toledo, where he racked up 48 catches for 647 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Even though he suffered a broken fibula in 2017, durability shouldn't be a huge concern as he played in a total of 50 games in his college career. He will face an uphill battle trying to nail down a roster spot in 2019.