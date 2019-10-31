The Seahawks signed Thompson to the practice squad Thursday, per the NFL's official transactions report.

Thompson recently parted ways with Kansas City's practice squad, and he'll now look to make the most of his opportunity in Seattle. The undrafted rookie out of Toledo flashed during the preseason with the Chiefs, notching 12 catches for 108 yards.

