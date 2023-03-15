Seattle didn't extend Thompson (shoulder) a qualifying offer or contract tender as a restricted free agent Wednesday, so he's officially an unrestricted free agent, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Thompson made five appearances for Seattle in 2021, playing nearly exclusively on special teams, but he spent the entire 2022 campaign on IR after suffering a shoulder injury during the Seahawks' preseason opener. Now that he's healthy, the undrafted product out of Toledo will attempt to sign with a new team this summer.