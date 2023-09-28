The Seahawks waived Thompson on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Thompson will head to waivers after spending five years in Seattle both on the active roster and practice squad. The 27-year-old was not targeted a single time in the team's first three games and will now look to catch on with another team.
