White (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve by the Steelers with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

White was originally waived/injured by Pittsburgh before ultimately going unclaimed. From there, he reverted to the team's injured reserve and was looking at a 2023 season on the sideline. He will now have the opportunity to play again this year once his health is back up to par. The 24-year-old has been with Pittsburgh since entering the league in 2021. Both as a member of the 53-man roster and on the team's practice squad.