The Raiders released White on Wednesday, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

White became a roster casualty after the Raiders needed to clear a spot for tight end Carter Runyon (foot), who was reinstated from injured reserve after his 21-day practice window came to a close. Though he made a splash earlier in the season with seven receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets through the Raiders' first five games, White had seen his playing time and production drop off dramatically over the subsequent three contests, during which he was limited to just a four-yard reception on five targets. With Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton recently making their returns from injured reserve, White's role wasn't likely to grow had he stuck around in Las Vegas.