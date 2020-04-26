Play

Cody White: Heading to Chiefs

White is expected to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

White caught 66 of 106 targets for 922 yards and six touchdowns last season at Michigan State. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound wideout has the makings of a red-zone threat, but he'll likely have a tough time making Kansas City's 53-man roster.

