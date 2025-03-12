White became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday due to the Seahawks not extending a qualifying tender on his contract, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

White entered the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent, but he'll now be free to sign with another team due to the Seahawks not tendering his contract. White initially signed to Seattle's practice squad in late August after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp, but he was signed to the active roster in mid-November. He appeared in four regular-season games for the Seahawks in 2024, but his two catches (on three targets) for 44 yards all came against the Rams in Week 9.