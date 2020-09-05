site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cody Wichmann: Released by Dallas
RotoWire Staff
The Cowboys released Wichmann (calf) on Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wichmann spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with a calf injury. He's healed up, but the Cowboys are moving on.
