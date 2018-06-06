Colby Pearson: Released by Green Bay
The Packers released Pearson (hamstring) on Wednesday.
Pearson had been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout OTAs, so he'll be cut loose on an injury settlement. The 23-year-old wideout finished the 2017 campaign on the Packers' practice squad and has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.
