Pearson (hamstring) was released by the Packers on Wednesday, the Packers' official website reports.

Pearson had been dealing with a hamstring ailment throughout OTAs, so he was likely given an injury settlement. The 23-year-old wideout finished the 2017 campaign on the Packers' practice squad and could be destined for a similar fate if he can't find another organization to join once back to full strength.