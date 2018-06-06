Colby Pearson: Released by Packers
Pearson (hamstring) was released by the Packers on Wednesday, the Packers' official website reports.
Pearson had been dealing with a hamstring ailment throughout OTAs, so he was likely given an injury settlement. The 23-year-old wideout finished the 2017 campaign on the Packers' practice squad and could be destined for a similar fate if he can't find another organization to join once back to full strength.
