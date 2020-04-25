Colby Wadman: Let go by Broncos
Wadman has been waived by the Broncos, Rob Namnoum of KRDO reports.
Wadman saw action in 28 games during his first two NFL seasons with the Broncos. He averaged 44.5 yards per punt on 143 attempts and also nailed 51 inside the 20-yard line. The team appears to have settled on going with Sam Martin at punter going forward.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
Later-round wide receivers have to fight for playing time, but we'll track every wide receiver...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round RB pick tracker
Later-round running backs typically have a longer path to touches, but we'll track every backfield...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.
-
NFL Draft: TE Pick Analysis
Tight ends often struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Can the 2020 class break the...
-
Lynn Bowden, Bryan Edwards to Raiders
The Raider went for upside with consecutive picks in the third round, and it gives Derek Carr...