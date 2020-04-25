Play

Wadman has been waived by the Broncos, Rob Namnoum of KRDO reports.

Wadman saw action in 28 games during his first two NFL seasons with the Broncos. He averaged 44.5 yards per punt on 143 attempts and also nailed 51 inside the 20-yard line. The team appears to have settled on going with Sam Martin at punter going forward.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW