The Buccaneers agreed Tuesday to sign Beasley to their practice squad with the expectation of elevating him to the roster soon, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) dealing with injuries and Mike Evans in line to serve a one-game suspension, Beasley will give Tampa Bay's receiving corps some valuable depth and experience. The 33-year-old, who is coming off back-to-back 82-catch seasons with the Bills, could be called up to the roster for Week 3, ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.