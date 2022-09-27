Beasley reverted to the Buccaneers' practice Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Beasley showed up in a relatively significant role with wideouts Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) all sidelined Sunday, hauling in three of four targets for 12 yards over nine offensive snaps played. The 33-year-old slot receiver recorded a first down with a four-yard catch in the first quarter, though his next reception did not come until the 12-minute mark in the fourth quarter. Beasley also played three special-teams snaps Sunday, but his primary value will come as a short-yardage receiver moving forward. The veteran is eligible for two more game-day elevations while on the Buccaneers' practice squad this season.