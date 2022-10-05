Beasley announced Wednesday that he will retire from the NFL, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Beasley will hang up his cleats after 11 seasons in the NFL, including a brief cameo with the Buccaneers for two games thus far in 2022. The longtime slot receiver was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020 after a career-best 976-yard campaign with the Bills. He initially went unselected in the 2012 NFL Draft, but he managed to carve out a successful six-year tenure with the Cowboys before playing three seasons in Buffalo, highlighted by a 2020 trip to the AFC Championship Game.