Though Beasley remains unsigned, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network suggests "that's not for lack of interest."

With that in mind, Garafolo indicates that the Beasley -- who's coming off back-to-back 82-catch seasons with the Bills -- is staying patient as he waits for the right opportunity/offer to arrive. Depending on where he lands, the 33-year-old could find himself back on the PPR radar in 2022 if he ends up securing a key slot role for his new team.