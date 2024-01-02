Las Vegas placed Fotheringham (hamstring) on its practice squad injured list Tuesday.
With the Raiders mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the transaction will end Fotheringham's season. Over two games this year, he logged 21 total offensive snaps, turning his only target into a catch for six yards.
