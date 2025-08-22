The Patriots waived Fotheringham on Friday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Fotheringham went undrafted out of Utah back in 2022, spent his rookie year on Las Vegas' practice squad, then suited up for two regular-season games with the Raiders in 2023. Since then, he's logged stints with the Texans, Broncos and Patriots, but he didn't get a chance to suit up for regular-season action with any of those clubs and won't make New England's initial 53-man roster.