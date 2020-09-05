site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cole Hikutini: Time's up in Dallas
The Cowboys waived Hikutini on Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hikutini hasn't played in a game since his rookie season in 2017, and he was seeking a depth role with the Cowboys. He could land on the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.
