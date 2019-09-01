Cole Hikutini: Waived by Vikings
Hikutini was waived by Minnesota on Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Hikutini showed some promise as an undrafted rookie in 2017 while with San Francisco but he's been unable to make an active roster since then. He may get a look as a practice squad candidate.
