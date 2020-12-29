The Cardinals hosted McDonald for a tryout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is notable because Kyler Murray's (lower leg) status is in question for Sunday's game against the Rams. McDonald -- a rookie seventh-round pick -- hasn't signed with another team after being cut by the Titans early in training camp. If McDonald signs with the Cardinals, he'll simply add depth at quarterback. The Hawaii product posted a 64 percent completion rate, 4,135 passing yards and a 33:14 TD:INT ratio in his final collegiate season.