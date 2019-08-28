Cole Wick: Let go by Tennessee
Wick was waived by the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Wick flashed as a receiver at times this preseason, but was ultimately unable to carve out a depth role in Tennessee. The Incarnate Word product will work to latch on elsewhere in the league.
