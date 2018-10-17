Cole Wick: Waived by 49ers
Wick was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
As the fourth tight end on the 49ers' depth chart, Wick was always expendable. He was let go in order to make room for quarterback Tom Savage on the 53-man roster. Assuming he clears waivers, he could be a candidate for San Francisco's practice squad.
