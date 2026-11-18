The Packers signed Owen to their practice squad Tuesday.

Owen joined Green Bay's practice squad in late September and was signed to the active roster less than a month later. He was then waived Nov. 14, but after clearing waivers, the wideout is remaining in the organization as a member of the practice squad again. Over four contests this season, Owen has logged just eight offensive snaps and hasn't recorded a target or a touch. However, he's logged 105 kickoff-return yards and 36 punt-return yards, and that could be his path to potentially seeing game-day action again this season.