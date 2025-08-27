Owen signed to the Colts' practice squad Wednesday.

The wide receiver was waived Tuesday after missing out on the team's 53-man roster. Owen finished the preseason with 13 catches on 16 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown, so it's possible that the undrafted free agent could become a developmental prospect as the season goes on. Owen, an Ohio product, caught 78 passes for 1,245 yards and eight touchdowns during his final collegiate season in 2024.